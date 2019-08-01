Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Likely sitting Thursday

Freeman isn't expected to play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game versus the Broncos, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

The Falcons are facing a five-game exhibition slate instead of the typical quartet, so it's not a shock that players with guaranteed gigs are getting the night off, perhaps the first of many for a player like Freeman during the preseason. With Freeman likely in street clothes, the backfield will be the domain of second-year pro Ito Smith and 2019 fifth-round pick Qadree Ollison out of the gate.