Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Likely to be limited at practice
Freeman (shoulder) will be limited at practice come Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Freeman was bothered by his shoulder in the second half of Sunday's 25-20 win over the Jets, perhaps explaining why he got fewer touches than Tevin Coleman for the first time since Week 14 last season. Falcons coach Dan Quinn hinted that the injury isn't serious, but he did say it will impact Freeman's practice schedule ahead of Sunday's game in Carolina. Coleman's presence makes it possible for the Falcons to lighten Freeman's workload without significantly hindering their chances to get a win.
