Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Limited participant Wednesday

Freeman (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Before Wednesday's session, head coach Dan Quinn said Freeman would "get a little bit of work," according to Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site. The preceding workload predictably translated to a limited showing, setting Freeman up for even more activity in the final practice of the week Thursday. Because Quinn is "encouraged" about Freeman's health, there doesn't seem to be much worry about the running back missing Saturday's wild-card game against the Rams.