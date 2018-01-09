Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Limited practice Tuesday

Freeman (knee) was limited at Tuesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Freeman followed up a DNP last Tuesday with back-to-back limited sessions to close out the week, but the running back couldn't find much traction Saturday against the Rams en route to 18 carries for 66 yards and one touchdown. While the performance marked the fourth time in five games that he failed to average 4.0 YPC, his nose for the end zone has translated to four scores during that stretch. A failure to practice in full Wednesday or Thursday won't preclude Freeman from ditching his designation in advance of Saturday's divisional matchup at Philadelphia. As evidence, the aforementioned practice regimen last week allowed him to do just that in the wild-card round.