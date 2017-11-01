Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Limited Wednesday

Freeman (neck/shoulder) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

In the aftermath of Sunday's 25-20 road win against the Jets, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reported Freeman may have suffered a "shoulder stinger." One day later, head coach Dan Quinn relayed Freeman would be limited during the Falcons' first session of the week, which was substantiated when he was seen in a black no-contact jersey Wednesday. Questions abound about Freeman's odds to suit up Sunday at Carolina, but the next two days of practice will give an inkling of his Week 9 availability.