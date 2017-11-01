Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Limited Wednesday
Freeman (neck/shoulder) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
In the aftermath of Sunday's 25-20 road win against the Jets, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reported Freeman may have suffered a "shoulder stinger." One day later, head coach Dan Quinn relayed Freeman would be limited during the Falcons' first session of the week, which was substantiated when he was seen in a black no-contact jersey Wednesday. Questions abound about Freeman's odds to suit up Sunday at Carolina, but the next two days of practice will give an inkling of his Week 9 availability.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Likely to be limited at practice•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Nursing minor shoulder injury•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Plays second fiddle in backfield Sunday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Averages six yards a carry in loss•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Produces despite limited workload Sunday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Gets fifth rushing touchdown•
-
Time to deal these running backs
These six running backs are going to see their value fall in the next couple of weeks. Sell...
-
SportsLine: Sit Wentz, not Richardson
Advanced computer model says bench Carson Wentz and start Paul Richardson.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: D.J. in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...