Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Limited Wednesday
Freeman (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Donning a normal jersey rather than his previously worn no-contact jersey, Freeman was able to handle contact for the first time since suffering a right knee bruise in the season opener, per Jason Butt of The Athletic. Prior to Wednesday's session, coach Dan Quinn told Wendy Adams of the Falcons Radio Network that Freeman was "champing at the bit to get back" and expected to be a full practice participant all week. Clearly, the Falcons opted to ease Freeman into Week 5 prep, leaving him with two more chances to achieve Quinn's prediction. Backfield mate Tevin Coleman also was limited Wednesday, so there's some question about the immediate breakdown of snaps between the duo.
