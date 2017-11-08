Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Limited with knee injury
Freeman was limited at Wednesday's practice with a knee injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Listed with a shoulder injury last week, Freeman logged 68 percent of the offensive snaps in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Carolina, gaining 46 yards on 11 carries and 18 yards on four receptions. While the shoulder no longer seems to be an issue, he came out of the game with a knee injury and also said he took a hard hit to the neck and had the wind knocked out of him, per McClure. Freeman seems to be on track for Sunday's game against Dallas, though he may be a bit nicked up, which doesn't bode well for his chances to end a four-game streak with 15 or fewer touches. Granted, that prognosis might change if Freeman were to log a full practice Thursday and/or Friday.
