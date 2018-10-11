Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Listed as non-participant
The Falcons listed Freeman (foot) as a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Dan Quinn said earlier Thursday that Freeman would go through a light workout during the team's walk-through practice, but whatever activity the running back was able to muster didn't register as limited participation. Freeman will have one last chance Friday to fit in some more work before the Falcons release their final injury report, but his status for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers doesn't seem to be trending in a positive direction. Tevin Coleman looks like the top candidate to pace the Atlanta backfield in touches in Week 6.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Will put in light workout•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Not in line for long-term absence•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Could miss another game•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Has bone contusion in foot•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Dealing with foot injury•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Held in check by Steelers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Things to Know
Heath Cummings says there is reason to fear Andrew Luck this week, but not Jameis Winston.
-
Fantasy Football rankings and top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Latest news: Freeman in doubt for Week 6
Wednesday is a pivotal day for injury news around the NFL. Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...