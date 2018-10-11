Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Listed as non-participant

The Falcons listed Freeman (foot) as a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Dan Quinn said earlier Thursday that Freeman would go through a light workout during the team's walk-through practice, but whatever activity the running back was able to muster didn't register as limited participation. Freeman will have one last chance Friday to fit in some more work before the Falcons release their final injury report, but his status for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers doesn't seem to be trending in a positive direction. Tevin Coleman looks like the top candidate to pace the Atlanta backfield in touches in Week 6.

