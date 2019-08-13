Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Looking better than ever
Coach Dan Quinn said Freeman has come back stronger from last year's groin injury, showing improved explosion in his cuts, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports. "[Freeman]'s had an outstanding offseason," Quinn said. "The energy he brought back, starting with OTAs, he's a stronger man than what he was prior to his injury."
Held back by a slew of injuries the past two seasons, Freeman returned healthy for the start of the offseason program and has remained that way throughout training camp. The Falcons rested him for their first two preseason games, leaving extra reps for the slew of players competing for backup work -- namely Ito Smith, Brian Hill and Qadree Ollison. None of the bunch poses a real threat to Freeman's starting job, but recent history suggests there's room for a second player to get regular touches in the Atlanta backfield. It isn't clear if Freeman will get any work in Thursday's exhibition against the Jets.
