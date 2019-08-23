Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Makes brief appearance

Freeman carried the ball two times for three yards in the team's fourth preseason contest against Washington. He also hauled in his only target for a six-yard reception.

Freeman was on the field for only the team's first offensive possession. His most impressive run came on the initial play of the game, which would have gone for nine yards if not for a holding penalty that nullified the gain. Most importantly, Freeman has remained healthy throughout the preseason, and will enter the regular season as the team's primary back.