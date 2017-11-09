Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Makes it through full practice

Freeman (knee) completed a full practice Thursday.

Just as head coach Dan Quinn predicted earlier Thursday, Freeman was able to take part in all drills during practice, a day after he was limited in the Falcons' first session of the week. With his knee issue unlikely to keep him on the injury report entering Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys, Freeman looks like a solid starting option across all season-long formats, but his DFS upside may be a bit more limited with his involvement in the run game having been somewhat restricted recently. Freeman hasn't handled more than 12 carries in any of the Falcons' last four games.