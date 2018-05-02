Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Making progress in recovery from knee injury

Freeman indicated Wednesday that he has made significant progress in his recovery from a sprained MCL and PCL, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "I'm able to do a lot of things that I couldn't do back in January and February. Running, cutting, sprinting and getting little stronger."

Freeman played through the sprains during the postseason, but he only compiled 28 carries for 73 yards and six grabs for 29 yards in the pair of playoff contests. He may not be 100 percent for the start of Organized Team Activities beginning May 21, but his progress certainly suggests he should be a full participant at some point before training camp. Freeman will break in a five-year, $41.25 million contract extension with the Falcons in 2018, but he should remain part of a committee alongside Tevin Coleman. While general manager Thomas Dimitroff hasn't ruled out keeping both backs long term, it's also possible that Coleman -- entering 2018 in the final year of his rookie contract -- will move on after the season. If that's the case, Freeman would likely take on a larger share of the carries beginning in 2019.