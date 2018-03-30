Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Making progress with knee

Freeman said his injured right knee is "progressing on the up and up" , Alec McQuade of 11Alive.com reports.

Freeman sprained his MCL and PCL in Week 17, and while the injury didn't stop him from playing in both of Atlanta's playoff contests, he was limited to 73 yards on 28 carries (2.6 average) and 29 yards on six receptions, albeit with a pair of touchdowns. Despite avoiding offseason surgery, he seems to be acknowledging that his right knee still isn't back to full strength. Freeman said in February that he wasn't sure if he would be ready for Organized Team Activities in May, perhaps hinting that he's more focused on getting back to full strength for training camp. His history of head injuries might ultimately be a larger concern than the knee, after he suffered concussions in August and November last season, with the second leading to a two-game absence. He also missed a game in November 2015 while recovering from a concussion.