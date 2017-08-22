Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Nearing end of concussion protocol

Head coach Dan Quinn said Tuesday that Freeman is approaching the end of the concussion protocol but still won't practice this week, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Without practice reps under his belt, Freeman is unlikely to see the field during Saturday's exhibition against the Cardinals after spending at least a week in the protocol. Even if he gets no more game reps before the regular season, he's expected to serve as the No. 1 running back in what was the highest-scoring offense in 2016. Meanwhile, Tevin Coleman and Terron Ward will comprise the top-2 backs.