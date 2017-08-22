Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Nearing end of concussion protocol
Head coach Dan Quinn said Tuesday that Freeman is approaching the end of the concussion protocol but still won't practice this week, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Without practice reps under his belt, Freeman is unlikely to see the field during Saturday's exhibition against the Cardinals after spending at least a week in the protocol. Even if he gets no more game reps before the regular season, he's expected to serve as the No. 1 running back in what was the highest-scoring offense in 2016. Meanwhile, Tevin Coleman and Terron Ward will comprise the top-2 backs.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Iffy for Saturday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Agrees to five-year extension•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: New deal on horizon•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Simple rules for winning in auctions
If you're into bidding and nominating instead of snaking and waiting, these tips based on our...
-
Twelve-team Fantasy auction
Why wait to draft players when you can shop 'til you drop for them?! Our auction results offer...
-
Beckham injures ankle Monday
Giants receiver Odell Beckham took a hard hit during Monday night's game against the Browns....
-
ADP Review: Gillislee vs. Burkhead
We love MIke Gillislee's potential in the New England backfield, but with just two weeks left...
-
Deep sleepers for every team
Heath Cummings looks beyond the first 12 rounds, to find a deep sleeper for all 32 NFL tea...
-
Podcast: Drafting rookie RBs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast...