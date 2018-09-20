Falcons' Devonta Freeman: No practice Thursday

Freeman (knee) didn't take part in practice Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Freeman was slated to miss 2-3 weeks due to the bruise right knee suffered in the season opener, but coach Dan Quinn threw the running back's status into question this week, stating on multiple occasions that he considers him day-to-day. With no practice reps yet this week, Freeman isn't trending in the right direction for an appearance Sunday versus the Saints. An absence would ensure Tevin Coleman another start, with rookie Ito Smith available for secondary touches.

