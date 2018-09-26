Falcons' Devonta Freeman: No practice Wednesday
Freeman (knee) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Prior to the session, coach Dan Quinn predicted Freeman would take part in the walk-through portion of drills, which came to fruition, per McClure. Quinn added that Freeman is "trending up" in his recovery from a bruised right knee, but until he takes part in individual drills, owners will be hard-pressed to rely on the four-year veteran. In the event of a third consecutive absence Sunday against the Bengals, Freeman would yield lead-back duties to Tevin Coleman.
