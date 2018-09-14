Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Not expected to play

Freeman (knee) isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Panthers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

After missing practice the previous two days, Freeman wasn't on the field for the start of Friday's session, per Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. The Falcons haven't officially ruled him out, but that could be coming when the team releases its final injury report Friday afternoon. Tevin Coleman is expected to fill in as the starter and handle a heavy workload, with rookie Ito Smith serving as the backup.