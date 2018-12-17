Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Not expected to return
Freeman (groin) isn't ready to practice and isn't expected to return this season, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
There was some talk about Freeman wanting to return for the final two weeks, but it never felt realistic once the Falcons were eliminated from playoff contention. With Ito Smith (knee) set to join Freeman on injured reserve, Tevin Coleman could be busy over the final two weeks of the season, presumably auditioning for the lead role in a different backfield for 2019. Coleman is in the final season of his rookie contract, while Freeman's five-year, $41.25 million extension runs through 2022. The Falcons are left with Brian Hill as their No. 2 running back for Week 16 at Carolina.
