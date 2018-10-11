Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Not in line for long-term absence
Freeman's (foot) status for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers is still in question, but the Falcons do not believe he is facing a long-term absence, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.
Freeman is currently nursing a bone contusion in his foot that caused him to miss Wednesday's practice, and now his status for Week 6 is in doubt. With the Falcons not concerned about a long-term absence for Freeman, it's possible they exercise caution this weekend in order to avoid any further damage, but more clarity on his health should come based on how much he is able to practice over the next two days. Expect an update later on Thursday when the team releases its practice report.
