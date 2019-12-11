Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Not on field Wednesday
Freeman (undisclosed) wasn't present at practice Wednesday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Freeman sat out Weeks 11 and 12 due to a sprained foot but has reclaimed his usual workload over the last two games, earning 21 touches in both occasions. Overall, he racked up 158 yards from scrimmage and one TD during that stretch. The reason for Freeman's absence is unclear, but it'll be revealed when the Falcons post their first Week 15 injury report later Wednesday.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Efficient rusher during Week 14 win•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Struggles on ground persist•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Ready to face Saints•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Practices without limitations•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: On practice field Tuesday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Expected to go through walk-through•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
News & notes: Evans, Ridley replacements
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 15.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 15 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
12/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the toughest calls to make in Week 15, previews Thursday...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...