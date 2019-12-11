Play

Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Not on field Wednesday

Freeman (undisclosed) wasn't present at practice Wednesday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Freeman sat out Weeks 11 and 12 due to a sprained foot but has reclaimed his usual workload over the last two games, earning 21 touches in both occasions. Overall, he racked up 158 yards from scrimmage and one TD during that stretch. The reason for Freeman's absence is unclear, but it'll be revealed when the Falcons post their first Week 15 injury report later Wednesday.

