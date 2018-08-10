Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Not playing Friday
Freeman won't play in Friday's preseason contest against the Jets.
Freeman was afflicted by a number of injuries in 2017, including two concussions and MCL and PCL sprains in his right knee. As a result, the Falcons are playing it safe with one of the key pieces of the offense. Look for Freeman to make an in-game appearance by the team's third exhibition Aug. 25 at Jacksonville.
