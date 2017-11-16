Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Not practicing Thursday

Freeman (concussion) won't participate in Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Freeman's absence from the first day of practice this week suggests he hasn't made much tangible progress through the NFL's concussion protocol since exiting Sunday's 27-7 win over the Cowboys with the head injury. If more of Freeman's symptoms subside in the next two days, it's possible he'll be able to practice Friday or Saturday in some capacity, but the running back will need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist before he's officially removed from the protocol. With that appearing unlikely to happen before Monday's game against the Seahawks, Tevin Coleman looks poised to handle a three-down workload in the contest.