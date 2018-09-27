Falcons' Devonta Freeman: 'Not quite there' in recovery
Freeman (knee) participated in the Falcons' team walk-through practice Thursday, but coach Dan Quinn indicated the running back isn't ready for contact work, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Freeman was listed as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, but it's unclear whether his involvement in Thursday's session will be enough for him to earn a limited tag. In any case, Quinn's comments seem to be the more important takeaway with regards to Freeman's status for Sunday's game against the Falcons. With Freeman having yet to absorb contact since being shut down with the right knee injury, he's seemingly trending toward a third straight absence. Tevin Coleman looks on track to handle a lead-back role again in Week 4.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: No practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: 'Trending up' in recovery from injury•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: No practice Thursday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Not present Thursday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Not seen at Wednesday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eight things to know for Week 4
Prepping for Week 4? Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know.
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Latest news: Cook a game-time call
Dalvin Cook looks like a true game-time decision for Thursday Night Football. Chris Towers...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...