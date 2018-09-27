Falcons' Devonta Freeman: 'Not quite there' in recovery

Freeman (knee) participated in the Falcons' team walk-through practice Thursday, but coach Dan Quinn indicated the running back isn't ready for contact work, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Freeman was listed as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, but it's unclear whether his involvement in Thursday's session will be enough for him to earn a limited tag. In any case, Quinn's comments seem to be the more important takeaway with regards to Freeman's status for Sunday's game against the Falcons. With Freeman having yet to absorb contact since being shut down with the right knee injury, he's seemingly trending toward a third straight absence. Tevin Coleman looks on track to handle a lead-back role again in Week 4.