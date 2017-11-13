Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Not ruled out for Week 11
Though Freeman is in the NFL's concussion protocol, coach Dan Quinn hasn't ruled the running back out for next Monday's game against the Seahawks, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
That said, Freeman, who was also in the protocol back in August, is definitely on the iffy side of things in Week 11. If he ends up being sidelined against Seattle, Tevin Coleman would be in line to lead the Falcons rushing attack, with Terron Ward handling a complementary role.
