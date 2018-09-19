Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Not seen at Wednesday's practice

Freeman (knee) wasn't present at the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

There's a bit of murkiness surrounding Freeman's health. Last week, he was thought to be facing a multi-week absence due to a right knee bruise. However, Dan Quinn said Monday that Freeman was "day-to-day," which he reiterated Wednesday, per Jason Butt of The Athletic. Missing practice isn't the best way to kick off Week 3 prep, but the Falcons may have some hope to get Freeman back Thursday or Friday.