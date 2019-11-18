Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Not slated to practice Wednesday

Coach Dan Quinn said that Freeman (foot) won't participate Wednesday in the Falcons' first practice of Week 12, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Quinn wouldn't rule Freeman out from practicing Thursday and/or Friday, however, keeping hope alive for the running back to return from a one-game absence to play Sunday against the Buccaneers. While Freeman's sprained foot kept him from playing in the Falcons' Week 11 win over the Panthers, Brian Hill was thrust into the lead role out of the backfield but failed to capitalize on the opportunity, carrying 15 times for 30 yards and bringing in one of three targets for an eight-yard gain.