Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Not taking contact Friday
Freeman (concussion) wore a non-contact jersey at Friday's practice, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official website reports.
It's not yet clear if Freeman will practice on a limited basis Friday like he did Thursday, but it appears he will not get in a full practice this week. Freeman remains in the concussion protocol, and he will need to be cleared from that before he has any chance to get back on the field. If Freeman remains sidelined Sunday, Tevin Coleman would again be the primary ball carrier for the Falcons.
