Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Nursing knee injury
Freeman didn't practice Tuesday due to a knee injury, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Freeman tended to a knee injury in the aftermath of a Week 9 loss at Carolina, but following a limited/full/full practice regimen, he was cleared for the Falcons' next game. On this occasion, the Falcons may be holding Freeman out as a precaution, which would be confirmed with an appearance at one or both of the team's remaining practices this week.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Tallies receiving touchdown in win•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Endures miserable outing versus Saints•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Totals 194 scrimmage yards Monday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Strong rushing performance in win•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Heads backfield in return•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: In line for typical workload•
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...