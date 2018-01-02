Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Nursing knee injury

Freeman didn't practice Tuesday due to a knee injury, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Freeman tended to a knee injury in the aftermath of a Week 9 loss at Carolina, but following a limited/full/full practice regimen, he was cleared for the Falcons' next game. On this occasion, the Falcons may be holding Freeman out as a precaution, which would be confirmed with an appearance at one or both of the team's remaining practices this week.