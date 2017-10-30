Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Nursing minor shoulder injury
Freeman is believed to be nursing a "shoulder stinger" in the aftermath of Sunday's victory over the Jets, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports.
Team trainers were seen tending to Freeman's right shoulder in the second half, which might explain why he ultimately finished the day with fewer touches than No. 2 runner Tevin Coleman. Fortunately, Freeman doesn't appear to be dealing with any sort of severe injury and seems unlikely to miss time. His level of participation in practices this week will help clarify that notion.
