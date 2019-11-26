Play

Falcons' Devonta Freeman: On practice field Tuesday

Freeman (foot) participated in the part of Tuesday's practice open to the media, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Freeman was listed as 'limited' on the Falcons' estimated injury report Monday, so it'll be interesting to see if he maintains that activity level or elevates to full participant. In any case, he's putting himself into a position to return from a two-game absence.

