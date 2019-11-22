Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Out at least one more week

Freeman (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Still unable to practice, Freeman will miss a second straight game and won't necessarily be back for Week 13. Brian Hill led the Atlanta backfield with 15 carries and 60 percent of snaps in last week's win over Carolina, but Qadree Ollison and Kenjon Barner also got some playing time.