Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Perhaps hoping to play Week 16

Coach Dan Quinn said he gets the sense Freeman (groin) wants to return for Week 16 if he is deemed healthy enough to do so, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Freeman has been back in Atlanta with his teammates since the first week of December, but it's hard to see how he could be cleared for Week 16 given that he still hasn't participated in practice. While a Week 17 appearance sounds somewhat more reasonable, there isn't much to be gained from subjecting a rusty veteran running back to live hits in a meaningless game. Freeman probably won't be tasked with a large workload if he does make it back this season.