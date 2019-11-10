Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Picks up foot injury
Freeman suffered a foot injury during Sunday's contest at New Orleans, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Prior to his departure, Freeman amassed 10 carries for 38 yards and three catches (on four targets) for 10 yards. With No. 2 running back Ito Smith (neck) landing on IR in advance of this game, the Falcons have been whittled down to three healthy RBs (Brian Hill, Kenjon Barner and Qadree Ollison).
