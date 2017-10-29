Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Plays second fiddle in backfield Sunday
Freeman carried 12 times for 41 yards and secured one of three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Jets.
Freeman saw backfield mate Tevin Coleman garner two more touches on the afternoon, and he tallied just 12 rushes for the second straight game. His downturn in opportunity in Week 7 was largely explained by the deficit the Falcons faced against the Patriots, but Sunday's reduced workload was another matter altogether. Freeman posted between 18 and 21 rushes in Weeks 2-4, but he's totaled a modest 33 rushes combined over the last three games. It remains to be seen if the pattern will persist in a Week 9 divisional battle versus the Panthers, but for the moment, those who ponied up the heavy investment for Freeman have to be getting somewhat concerned.
