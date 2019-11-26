Play

Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Practices without limitations

Freeman (foot) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

This is Freeman's first full-speed practice since suffering a foot sprain Nov. 10, and he's on track to suit up Thursday against the Saints. Brian Hill was unproductive in Freeman's stead with 1.8 yards per carry, while rookie Qadree Ollison wasn't much better with a 2.6 mark. Thus, barring a "pitch count" for Freeman, he should lead Atlanta's backfield against a strong Saints run defense.

