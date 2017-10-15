Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Produces despite limited workload Sunday

Freeman carried nine times for 68 yards and caught two of four targets for 11 additional yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Dolphins.

An explosive 44-yard gain propelled Freeman to an impressive 7.6 yards per carry, but he curiously finished with his fewest allotment of touches in any game this season. Tevin Coleman received 10 touches of his own in this one and converted a six-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. A timeshare of sorts between the two backs was expected this year, but Freeman's fantasy value could take a hit if he begins to lose out on more of the valuable red-zone opportunities he has received in seasons past. He's still considered the lead back in Atlanta at this juncture and should see his workload increase next week against the Patriots.