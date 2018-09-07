Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Questionable to return
Freeman (knee) is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Eagles, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The severity of Freeman's injury has yet to be determined, but if he's forced to miss any time, Tevin Coleman will take over as the lead back for the Falcons. Freeman picked up 36 yards on six carries and 14 yards on three receptions before exiting Thursday's game in the fourth quarter.
