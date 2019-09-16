Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Quiet on ground again

Freeman carried the ball 11 times for 22 yards, adding 42 receiving yards on three catches (four targets).

Freeman's efforts as a receiver barely salvaged what would have been an abysmal effort on the ground. The 27-year-old isn't old by running back standards yet, but he is coming off a serious lower-body injury that limited the back to just two contests in 2018. Freeman is still seeing the lion's share of carries, so there is hope he can break out against a Colts' defense that has been gashed on the ground through the first two weeks of the season.

