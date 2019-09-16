Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Quiet on ground again
Freeman carried the ball 11 times for 22 yards, adding 42 receiving yards on three catches (four targets).
Freeman's efforts as a receiver barely salvaged what would have been an abysmal effort on the ground. The 27-year-old isn't old by running back standards yet, but he is coming off a serious lower-body injury that limited the back to just two contests in 2018. Freeman is still seeing the lion's share of carries, so there is hope he can break out against a Colts' defense that has been gashed on the ground through the first two weeks of the season.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Held in check•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Makes brief appearance•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Looking better than ever•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Sitting again Thursday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Uncontested No. 1 back for Atlanta•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Likely sitting Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...