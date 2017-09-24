Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Racks up 138 yards in victory
Freeman rushed for 106 yards and a score on 21 carries and caught three of five targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 30-26 win over the Lions.
After a relatively quiet outing in Chicago to start the season, Freeman has now reached 100 total yards in back-to-back games and barreled into the end zone for a one-yard score in the second quarter of Sunday's game. Atlanta's running-back situation is interesting in that Tevin Coleman not only provides Freeman with a breather, but is also pretty darn talented himself. Thus far this season, however, new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian seems happy riding Freeman with just under 20 touches per game - twice that of Coleman. Don't expect Freeman to slow up any time soon.
