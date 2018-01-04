Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Ready for Saturday
Freeman (knee) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's wild-card game against the Rams, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The Falcons termed all seven injured players as "ready to go" as they prepare to head west to open the postseason. Freeman himself had "no limitations" Thursday as it pertains to "running and cutting" with his knee injury, Dan Quinn told McClure. Quinn's statement contradicts Freeman's listing as "limited" at Thursday's session, but the running back is set to attack the Rams' 28th-ranked run defense this weekend.
