Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Ready to face Saints

Coach Dan Quinn said Freeman (foot) looks great and will be ready for Thursday's game against the Saints, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Listed as a limited practice participant Monday and a full participant Tuesday, the 27-year-old running back is set to reclaim his lead role. Freeman suffered the foot injury during a Nov. 10 matchup with the same Saints team he'll face Thursday, finishing with 10 carries for 38 yards and three catches for an additional 10 yards in that contest. The Saints have done a number on opposing RBs all season, allowing a league-low 680 rushing yards and the fourth-fewest fantasy points (13.5 per game). Brian Hill will slide back to a reserve role Thursday evening.