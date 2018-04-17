Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Rehabbing on side field

Freeman (knee) appeared to be on a side field doing rehab work Tuesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Freeman played through a sprained MCL and PCL in his right knee during the playoffs, managing only 73 yards on 28 carries and 29 yards on six receptions, though he did score two touchdowns in two games. He also suffered a pair of concussions last season, bringing his reported total to three during his NFL career. It's no surprise to see Freeman doing rehab work while the Falcons start their offseason program, as he said in late March that he wasn't sure if he'd be ready for Organized Team Activities in May. He does expect to be back at full strength before training camp, where he'll prepare for the first season of the five-year, $41.25 million extension he signed in August. Fellow running back Tevin Coleman is in the final year of his rookie contract, and Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said it isn't out of the question that both backs could be retained long term.