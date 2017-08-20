Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Remains in concussion protocol

Head coach Dan Quinn said Sunday that Freeman is still in the concussion protocol, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Lingering concussion symptoms throw Freeman's ability to practice this week up in the air. Fortunately, the Falcons don't play a meaningful game for three weeks, so he has plenty of time to recover. In the interim, the offense has continued to feature two running backs (Tevin Coleman and Terron Ward) with the starting unit. As a result, Coleman cannot be considered a bell-cow back during Freeman's absence.