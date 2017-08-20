Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Remains in concussion protocol
Head coach Dan Quinn said Sunday that Freeman is still in the concussion protocol, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Lingering concussion symptoms throw Freeman's ability to practice this week up in the air. Fortunately, the Falcons don't play a meaningful game for three weeks, so he has plenty of time to recover. In the interim, the offense has continued to feature two running backs (Tevin Coleman and Terron Ward) with the starting unit. As a result, Coleman cannot be considered a bell-cow back during Freeman's absence.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Agrees to five-year extension•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: New deal on horizon•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: New contract expected soon•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Present for offseason program•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...