Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Remains in concussion protocol

Head coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that he hopes Freeman will emerge from the concussion protocol by the end of the week, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Freeman kicked off the preseason slate with a 15-yard touchdown reception last Thursday in Miami, but during Sunday's practice, he suffered a concussion. Although the running back was held out of practice again Wednesday, Quinn is of the belief that Freeman's head injury won't be "a long-term issue," according to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. No matter, Freeman has already been ruled out of Sunday's exhibition in Pittsburgh, paving the way for Tevin Coleman and Terron Ward to lead the backfield.