Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Remains in concussion protocol
Head coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that he hopes Freeman will emerge from the concussion protocol by the end of the week, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Freeman kicked off the preseason slate with a 15-yard touchdown reception last Thursday in Miami, but during Sunday's practice, he suffered a concussion. Although the running back was held out of practice again Wednesday, Quinn is of the belief that Freeman's head injury won't be "a long-term issue," according to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. No matter, Freeman has already been ruled out of Sunday's exhibition in Pittsburgh, paving the way for Tevin Coleman and Terron Ward to lead the backfield.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Agrees to five-year extension•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: New deal on horizon•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: New contract expected soon•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Present for offseason program•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Presence expected at offseason program•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Elite rookie running backs
Continuing our preview of running backs, we tell you which players to target in the middle...
-
Believe it or not: Debunking?
After the first full week of preseason games and a wild Friday of transactions, Heath Cummings...
-
IDP draft: Watt, defenders in play
Our CBS Sports staff, along with other Fantasy analysts in the industry, did our annual 12-team...
-
Preseason: Gurley down, Benjamin up
While Todd Gurley continued to struggle behind a subpar offensive line, Kelvin Benjamin reminded...
-
Podcast: Risky Round 2 RBs
Is this the year to wait on running backs? Check out our comprehensive preview of the running...
-
Potential preseason sleepers
Kenny Golladay went from unknown to Fantasy sleeper after his two-touchdown game, but he's...