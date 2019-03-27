Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Retains No. 1 role
Freeman (groin) is the Falcons' unquestioned No. 1 running back following the free-agent departure of Tevin Coleman, Tim Weaver of USA Today reports.
Freeman won't be able to replace Coleman's speed component, but as he puts an injury-plagued season behind him, the former is slated to retain a substantial share of the Falcons' backfield reps. Among Freeman's competition is 2018 fourth-rounder Ito Smith, who managed 467 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns as Coleman's complement as a rookie. Beyond Smith, Brian Hill and Kenjon Barner round out the depth chart. As long as he avoids the injury bug in 2019, Freeman is a good bet to approach a large workload like he did from 2015 through 2017, when he averaged 283.7 touches for 1,452.3 yards from scrimmage and 11.7 touchdowns per campaign.
