Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Return in 2018 not ruled out
Coach Dan Quinn said Friday that Freeman (groin) remains a candidate to return from injured reserve this season, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
The Falcons placed Freeman on injured reserve back on Oct. 16 after it was revealed that he would require surgery to address a sports hernia. Freeman, who had been away from the team for much of the past two months while conducting his rehab in Philadelphia, is now back in Atlanta and is being evaluated on a week-to-week basis, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Freeman is eligible to return from IR ahead of Week 15, but with the running back having yet to resume practicing, a return for the final two games of the regular season is probably a more realistic goal. Even that might be overly ambitious, given that the Falcons are 4-8 and may not be inclined to bring back Freeman if a playoff bid isn't in reach.
