Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Returns as limited participant

Freeman (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to Thursday's session, coach Dan Quinn said Freeman would take part in the walk-through portion, but he isn't "ready yet" for contact, per Jason Butt of The Athletic. The preceding came to pass when Freeman made an appearance early before going to the side to stretch, according to McClure. With no contact work only days before the Falcons' Week 4 tilt with the Bengals, Freeman continues to be a question mark for active status on gameday. In the event of a third consecutive absence, Freeman again would hand the reigns of the backfield to Tevin Coleman

