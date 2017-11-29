Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Returns in full Wednesday

Freeman (concussion) practiced in full Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

On the heels of clearing the concussion protocol, Freeman handled every practice rep presented to him Wednesday, thus bringing an end to a two-game absence. No matter, the sledding will be tough in his return Sunday against the Vikings' second-ranked run defense.

