Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Ruled out for Saturday
Freeman (concussion) has been ruled out for Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Freeman is back to running full speed as he approaches the end of the league's concussion protocol, but he remained unable to participate in practice throughout the week leading up to the Falcons' third preseason contest. He's slated to receive clearance sooner rather than later, so he could be available for the team's preseason finale Aug. 31 if the coaching staff elects to potentially risk his health prior to Week 1. Until then, Tevin Coleman and Terron Ward are in line to see increased workloads with the first team.
More News
