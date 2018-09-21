Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Ruled out for Sunday

Freeman (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Freeman hasn't been able to practice in any capacity since injuring his knee in the season opener. Tevin Coleman will handle the lead role for a second straight week, with Ito Smith getting some work off the bench. Freeman will turn his focus to Week 4 against the Bengals.

More News
Our Latest Stories